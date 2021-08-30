Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) Membership Picnics

We welcome our members to enjoy evenings on the preserve all summer long in small groups on Monday nights from 5:00-8:00pm, from June 14th through August 30th!

Currently ACES members can make reservations for up to ten people. We hope you and your guests take this opportunity to enjoy a summer evening on the preserve.

We encourage you and your guests to arrive for check-in between 5:00pm – 6:00pm. There will be an optional nature walk that will leave from the back deck at 7:15pm. The preserve will close at 8PM. Please follow the guidelines outlined on our website.