Aspen Chapel’s Pet Church. Blessing of the Animals.
October 3 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
GREGG ANDERSON AND NICHOLAS VESEY TO HOST REVIVED ‘PET CHURCH’ AT THE ASPEN CHAPEL ON OCTOBER 3, 2021 (September 17, 2021) – Nicholas Vesey, Minister of Aspen Chapel, announced today that following a long standing tradition, now revived, Aspen Chapel will be blessing all animal comers at a special church at the chapel on Sunday, October 3rd at 11.00am, in the Chapel Garden. There will be refreshments for 2 and 4 legged attendees! The Chapel has a history of doing pet blessings; in the past they have blessed dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and even Black Angus Cattle. The services always coincide with the feast of St. Francis, which is on October 4th this year. Every animal will get a certificate of blessing and no one is too big or small to attend! Open to the public.
In person only.