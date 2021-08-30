Aspen Youth Center’s 5th Annual Aether Games

Field day…ah the memories! Team t-shirts, 50 yard dash, tug of war, over under; all on the hottest day of the school year, of course. But what if you could experience that elementary fun as an adult? I think you see where this is going…you can!

On September 18, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen, Aether Apparel will be hosting the 5th Annual Aether Games, benefitting Aspen Youth Center. Our events are top secret, but you and your team can expect to participate in events such as dizzy bat relays, egg toss, flip cup, obstacle courses, and some new surprises. Don’t want to make a team? Sponsor the event!

Up to 20 teams of 4-5 adults will compete in classic field day games. Points will be given until the top team is crowned the 5th Annual Aether Games Champion! Teams are $500 and can be paid in full, fundraised by the team members, or teams can be sponsored. If you would like to create a team and fundraise, please contact Michaela Idhammar at michaela@aspenyouthcenter.org.

Included in team registration are an awesome day of team activities refereed by AYC kids, food from Home Team BBQ, a beer garden, Aether Apparel gear, commemorative silipint, and an after party! The winners will receive a prize package, too.