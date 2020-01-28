Astronomy Night

Join the Basalt Regional Library and the Basalt High School Aerospace Club for an evening of stargazing at the library. Use our telescopes to get a closer look of the winter sky, and learn which constellations are prominent this time of year. This event is great for anyone who wants to learn more before checking out a telescope from the library. We’ll keep warm by the bonfire with hot cocoa and s’mores. This event is in Midland Park behind the library, near the bird’s nest treehouse.