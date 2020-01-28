Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Astronomy Night

March 6 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Join the Basalt Regional Library and the Basalt High School Aerospace Club for an evening of stargazing at the library. Use our telescopes to get a closer look of the winter sky, and learn which constellations are prominent this time of year. This event is great for anyone who wants to learn more before checking out a telescope from the library. We’ll keep warm by the bonfire with hot cocoa and s’mores. This event is in Midland Park behind the library, near the bird’s nest treehouse.

Details

Date:
March 6
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
