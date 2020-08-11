August Birding at Hallam Lake

Advance registration required by the Monday before outing as we are limited to group size.

Discover the diverse birdlife of the Roaring Fork Valley with ACES on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer. Birders of all experience levels are welcome! Outings meet at ACES’ Hallam Lake Nature Preserve (see dates for corresponding locations), and begin with a brief orientation, followed by birding in the field. We explore bird activity in a variety of local habitats at these ACES sites and at other nearby birding hot spots. Every outing offers rich opportunities to learn about bird behavior, identification, migration, and local habitats.

Join us to discover the birds on these beautiful and serene early mornings! Be sure to check locations (ACES or RBR) and outing times, as they vary through the summer.