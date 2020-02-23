Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Author Presentation: Kirk Wallace Johnson

April 9 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Free

Presented in partnership with the Roaring Fork Conservancy, author Kirk Wallace Johnson will visit the library for a presentation featuring his book “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century”. A gripping story of a bizarre and shocking crime, this book is also a fascinating exploration of one man’s relentless pursuit of justice, obsession, and man’s destructive instinct to harvest the beauty of nature.

“Fascinating . . . a complex tale of greed, deception, and ornithological sabotage.” —The New York Times Book Review

April 9
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Free
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
