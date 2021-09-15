Author Talk with Julian Rubinstein

Julian Rubinstein explores the multigenerational saga of race and politics that runs from the civil rights movement to Black Lives Matter. On the last evening of summer in 2013, five shots rang out in a part of Northeast Park Hill. In “The Holly”, we see how well-intentioned efforts to curb violence and improve neighborhoods can go badly awry, and we track the interactions of law enforcement with gang members who conceive of themselves as defenders of a neighborhood.

Presented with Garfield County Libraries.