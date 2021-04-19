AVLT’s Spring Picnic

Celebrate our open lands and special places with a seasonal, locally sourced Spring Picnic on Saturday, May 15.

We’ll provide a chef-curated meal for two from local restaurateurs – you choose the time, setting, and company! Menu options include the delicious Mawa’s Kitchen, Free Range Basalt, and Honey Butter.

We hope all you wonderful land stewards will take this opportunity to enjoy a great meal in your favorite special open space (or backyard), and to safely connect with each other and these amazing valleys we call home.

Out of continued care for you, our supporters, AVLT will not have an in-person fundraising event this year, so hope you consider supporting your local land trust as 2021 will be our biggest year ever!