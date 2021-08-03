BaSalsa is back! Originally conceived by Pete McBride in 2008, Basalsa events have occurred on and off since then. TACAW is excited to play host to this family-friendly event this year. Our friends at Mezclas Social and Dance are bringing Fafa Keta-Boy and his partner, Amina Bisous, to teach salsa lessons early and then spin the very best Salsa tunes. We will have activities for the kiddos so you can stay on the dance floor as long as you like.