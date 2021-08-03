Carbondale's community connector

Basalsa

August 3 @ 7:00 pm - August 14 @ 9:00 pm

Free

BaSalsa is back! Originally conceived by Pete McBride in 2008, Basalsa events have occurred on and off since then. TACAW is excited to play host to this family-friendly event this year. Our friends at Mezclas Social and Dance are bringing Fafa Keta-Boy and his partner, Amina Bisous, to teach salsa lessons early and then spin the very best Salsa tunes. We will have activities for the kiddos so you can stay on the dance floor as long as you like.

Details

Start:
August 3 @ 7:00 pm
End:
August 14 @ 9:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/basalsa/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
360 Market St 81621
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709487214
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

