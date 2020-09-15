Basalt Library Foundation Event: Author Talk with Pam Houston and Amy Irvine

The Basalt Regional Library Foundation presents an in-person conversation with authors Pam Houston and Amy Irvine. The authors will introduce their new book, “Airmail: Letters of Politics, Pandemics, and Place”. During the early days of the pandemic, the authors began a correspondence based on their shared devotion to the rugged, windswept mountains that surround their homes, one on either side of the Continental Divide. Pam Houston will also discuss her recent book, Deep Creek.

In keeping with social distancing and best public health practices, the event will be held outside (weather permitting) and limited to 40 guests. Donations to the Foundation are appreciated; this event is free of charge. Attendance is limited, please arrive early.