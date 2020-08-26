Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Basalt Library’s Zoom Philosophy Salon

August 31 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Free

Basalt Library presents the Virtual Philosophy Salon, a place for thinkers to discuss current events and big ideas. Join us Every Monday and Tuesday from 1-2PM for our weekly discussion.
Our Topic: Utopia and the Pandemic
What is the best way to live? How is the Pandemic changing the world, for better or worse? Drop in weekly for a free form discussion of current events and the world around you through a philosophical lens.

For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org

Details

Date:
August 31
Time:
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org
