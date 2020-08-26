Basalt Library’s Zoom Philosophy Salon

Basalt Library presents the Virtual Philosophy Salon, a place for thinkers to discuss current events and big ideas. Join us Every Monday and Tuesday from 1-2PM for our weekly discussion.

Our Topic: Utopia and the Pandemic

What is the best way to live? How is the Pandemic changing the world, for better or worse? Drop in weekly for a free form discussion of current events and the world around you through a philosophical lens.

For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org