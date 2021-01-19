Basalt Regional Library Book Club

The Basalt Regional Library is hosting a virtual monthly book-club on Zoom, the first Wednesday of every month. It is great to be a reader when you are stuck at home; books have been a wonderful escape this past year for many of us, though, what we’ve missed is sharing those books with others.

Join us for an informal discussion of all things books — we’ll look at the past year in books, highlighting some of the big releases you may have missed and everyone can share some of their favorite reads!