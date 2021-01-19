  • BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. Current Issue→ Past Issues
Basalt Regional Library Book Club

February 3 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Free

The Basalt Regional Library is hosting a virtual monthly book-club on Zoom, the first Wednesday of every month. It is great to be a reader when you are stuck at home; books have been a wonderful escape this past year for many of us, though, what we’ve missed is sharing those books with others.

Join us for an informal discussion of all things books — we’ll look at the past year in books, highlighting some of the big releases you may have missed and everyone can share some of their favorite reads!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
February 3
Time:
12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
