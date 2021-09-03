Carbondale's community connector

BE YOU. BE TRUE. Carbondale First Friday First

September 3 @ 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Family Block Party + Pride Parade
September 3 | 3:30-8:00pm
3:30-5:15pm True Nature Healing Arts Pre-Party and Drum Circle
Join us to rally our community in support of unity, acceptance and LOVE with face painting, poster making, and community drumming.
4:00pm-8:00pm THE FAMILY BLOCK PARTY at the 4th Street Plaza Highlights:
“Restock The Pantry” for LIFT-UP – we encourage eventgoers and First Friday Revelers to bring a non-perishable item
Music & Entertainment all night on the AZYEP Youth Stage
Carnival Games & activities by the Carbondale Recreation & Community Center
Arts & Crafts by HANDMAKERY and Carbondale Art’s Rosybelle Mobile Maker-Space
Valley View Hospital Covid19 Vaccine Clinic – with a free Peppino’s ice cream for those being vaccinated
CARE’s adorable adoptables
Beer & Spirit Tent
Slow Groovin’ BBQ
Silent Auction
5:30pm-Pride Parade down Main Street
Meet at Main and 2nd at 5:15PM and travel to 4th Street Plaza & The Family Block Party
A benefit for Carbondale youth and family programming/youth and family organizations, and one of our valley’s premier animal shelters.

Details

Date:
September 3
Time:
3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-you-be-true-carbondale-first-friday-family-block-party-pride-parade-tickets-164383534577

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212
