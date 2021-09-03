BE YOU. BE TRUE. Carbondale First Friday First

Family Block Party + Pride Parade

September 3 | 3:30-8:00pm

3:30-5:15pm True Nature Healing Arts Pre-Party and Drum Circle

Join us to rally our community in support of unity, acceptance and LOVE with face painting, poster making, and community drumming.

4:00pm-8:00pm THE FAMILY BLOCK PARTY at the 4th Street Plaza Highlights:

“Restock The Pantry” for LIFT-UP – we encourage eventgoers and First Friday Revelers to bring a non-perishable item

Music & Entertainment all night on the AZYEP Youth Stage

Carnival Games & activities by the Carbondale Recreation & Community Center

Arts & Crafts by HANDMAKERY and Carbondale Art’s Rosybelle Mobile Maker-Space

Valley View Hospital Covid19 Vaccine Clinic – with a free Peppino’s ice cream for those being vaccinated

CARE’s adorable adoptables

Beer & Spirit Tent

Slow Groovin’ BBQ

Silent Auction

5:30pm-Pride Parade down Main Street

Meet at Main and 2nd at 5:15PM and travel to 4th Street Plaza & The Family Block Party

A benefit for Carbondale youth and family programming/youth and family organizations, and one of our valley’s premier animal shelters.