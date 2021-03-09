Bee Hotel Decoration & Installation with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Do you like flowers, fruits, and veggies? Then help out our native pollinators by decorating and installing wild bee hotels with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at the Basalt Regional Library! We’ll complete, decorate, and install bee hotels in the pollinator garden planted on the western side of the library. Learn how to use wood-burning tools and drills to create artistic designs and bee block homes.

This program is for students in grades 5-12. This program will take place rain or shine, so please come prepared to spend the entire afternoon outside. Facemasks and adherence to social distancing regulations is required – no exceptions!

Students can register for one of two time slots – the first from 2 – 3:30, or the second from 3:30 – 5.

Registration required. Learn more at basaltlibrary.org