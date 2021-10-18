Book Launch: “HOODWINKED” by Larry Gottlieb

Join us in welcoming author Larry Gottlieb presenting his new book “Hoodwinked.”

Our superstitions have us *hoodwinked.

Those superstitions are responsible for Albert Einstein’s declaration that “you can’t solve problems with the same thinking that created them in the first place.” Constructing belief systems on top of superstitions is like building a dwelling on top of an unstable foundation.

*hoodwinked: to deceive or trick; to blindfold

One day in 1974, Larry Gottlieb had an experience that opened a door of consciousness which forever changed the way he looks at life. And now he has gone through that door, he can never go back.

Larry will share with us highlights of his search for a deeper understanding of what it is to be a human being, the truth about our belief system, the stories we’ve been hoodwinked into believing, and how, by uncovering our fundamental superstitions we can all, ultimately, open that door too.

With degrees in physics from MIT and the University of California Larry has been able to explain the 1974 experience that spurred him to share his understandings through the writing of 2 books – The Seer’s Explanation and now Hoodwinked! His long career as a musician and his understanding of the world of sound and vibration has played a part in all of this too!

Light refreshments will be served.

Reserve your place by sending an e-mail to info@davinikent.org