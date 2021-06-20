Book Presentation & Workshop with Jessica Barnum

‘Round the World is a children’s book about an owl named Alu who wants to build a unicycle and travel around the world. She goes in search of the perfect wheel for her unicycle and has many surprise encounters in nature along the way. Join author Jessica Amber Barnum for a reading of ‘Round the World and the Spanish version Alrededor del mundo. After the reading, participants will engage in creative writing activities about adventure, imagination, curiosity, and other themes of interest.

This free virtual event is open to all children as part of the Summer Reading Challenge.

Participate in the event via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83098142697

In this bilingual event with simultaneous interpretation, you can choose to listen and participate in your preferred language.