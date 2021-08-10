Bookbinding Workshop
August 10 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, repeating until August 24, 2021
Local book artists will present the art of bookbinding in three workshops on the lawn at the Library. Techniques for selecting paper and images, developing a story, creating folios, binding them together and decorating throughout will be some of the topics during the workshops.
In this first program, a discussion of the history of the written word leading into bookbinding will be led by our guest artists, along with an exhibit of their crafted books.
For ages 15+; all materials provided.