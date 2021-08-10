Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Bookbinding Workshop

August 10 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, repeating until August 24, 2021

Free

Local book artists will present the art of bookbinding in three workshops on the lawn at the Library. Techniques for selecting paper and images, developing a story, creating folios, binding them together and decorating throughout will be some of the topics during the workshops.

In this first program, a discussion of the history of the written word leading into bookbinding will be led by our guest artists, along with an exhibit of their crafted books.

For ages 15+; all materials provided.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
August 10
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top
Close