Bookbinding Workshop

Local book artists will present the art of bookbinding in three workshops on the lawn at the Library. Techniques for selecting paper and images, developing a story, creating folios, binding them together and decorating throughout will be some of the topics during the workshops.

In this first program, a discussion of the history of the written word leading into bookbinding will be led by our guest artists, along with an exhibit of their crafted books.

For ages 15+; all materials provided.