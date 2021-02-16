Colorado Animal Rescue will be hosting the Virtual Bow Wow Film Festival again this year! Purchase your ticket, see some adorable animal videos and support the shelter pets at the same time. After purchasing your ticket you will receive a URL that you can plug into your computer and watch any time between April 16-26. Bow Wow is a traveling film festival that celebrates, educates and inspires all things doggie, through the art of short film. All proceeds for this event go to the shelter animals