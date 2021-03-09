Building Bee Hotels with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Do you like flowers, fruits, and veggies? Then help out our native pollinators by building wild bee hotels with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at the Basalt Regional Library! We’ll work together to build homes for the solitary bees that help our gardens grow, to be installed in the pollinator garden planted on the western side of the library. The bee hotels constructed during this program will be decorated the following week by Roaring Fork Valley youth, prior to installation.

This program will introduce students to basic carpentry skills, allowing participants to create a lasting part of the Basalt Regional Library’s native habitat! Come at any time to participate in the construction of these bee hotels and learn all about the critical role pollinators play in Colorado and around the world.

This program is for adults and high school students in grades 9 – 12. This program will take place rain or shine, so please come prepared to spend the entire afternoon outside. Facemasks and adherence to social distancing regulations are required – no exceptions! While experience is not required, participants should be comfortable using or learning how to use basic hand tools (drills, hand saws, etc.).

Registration required. More info at basatlibrary.org