cacao X sound journey

A journey of ceremony and activation through legacy cacao, breath + movement + meditation, and sound.

CACAO

We will be experiencing LEGACY CACAO, the world’s purest ceremonial-grade sipping chocolate to nourish your brain, fuel your body, and expand your soul.

BREATH + MOVEMENT + MEDITATION

Nicole Lindstrom will be weaving together these three elements to explore the infinite space within.

She is a yoga and meditation teacher who teaches all over the world. She is the co-author of “WANDERLUST : A Modern Yogi’s Guide To Becoming Your Best Self” and founder of GLDMND, guiding individuals and groups to the gold that lies within.

SOUND

Karla Hope Miller will guide us through her mastery of sound, connecting intuitively with Gongs, Crystal Bowls, Crystal Harps, Chimes and Tuning Forks, offering collective consciousness through the gift of sound & vibration.

Sound Journey’s are divine healing tools accessing cosmic sounds and vibrations by bringing the heavenly energies into the body. Because our bodies are made up of 80% water, sound waves can pass through our skin, organs, and tissues, offering the body healing frequencies on a cellar level.