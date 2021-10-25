Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Campus Tour: Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

November 10 @ 9:30 am - 11:00 am

Free

Please Join us for a Tour of our 13-acre Campus & Glimpse into our Classrooms. This is an incredible opportunity to see our students in action! Join us on campus, (Masks Required) for the chance to step into classrooms, ask questions and explore our programs that serve students newborn to 8th grade. Have you heard myths about Waldorf Education? Please come prepared with any and all questions, we can’t wait to explore and bring clarity to the many elements of Waldorf Education. You will have the chance to ask questions of an alumni, teachers, our Enrollment Coordinator and parent ambassadors.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
November 10
Time:
9:30 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://waldorfschoolrf.com/calendar/exploring-waldorf-education-campus-tour-limited-capacity

Organizer

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
Phone:
9709631960
Website:
https://www.waldorfschoolrf.com

Venue

waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
16543 Hwy 82
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709631960
Website:
https://www.waldorfschoolrf.com
▲Top
Close