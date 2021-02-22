Carbondale's community connector

Candlelit Concert w/ Leah Song of Rising Appalachia

February 28 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

$65

Sunday, February 28th | Located in the Kiva | 5 PM or 7PM | 1hr set

True Nature Healing Arts is excited to welcome back Leah Song from Rising Appalachia for an intimate evening in the Kiva for two Candlelit Concerts. Sit back and experience an unforgettable evening of live soulful music.

Space is limited to 35 tickets a show.
MASKS are required.
Kiva’s hospital grade air filtration system will be operating the entire show.

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212

