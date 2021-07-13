Captivated: An Author Talk with Kristina Hurrell

Local author Kristina Hurrell will discuss her Saharan experience and her book, Captivated: An Adventure in Faith. Traveling with the Bedouins deep into the harsh Saharan Desert, Ms. Hurrell found herself in increasing danger and adversity. Her resolve to escape was fueled by her faith as she endured and transcended grueling challenges. Enjoy the warm summer breeze while listening to her experience outside the library. Please bring your own seating arrangements.

* In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved into the Community Room.