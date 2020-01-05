CASA 101
January 15 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 amFree
How do you give hope to a child? It starts with your heart. There is a way that you can give a voice to children in our community who have suffered trauma. CASA of the Ninth is a local nonprofit that is currently searching for compassionate and dedicated individuals and couples to become volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates. Come chat with Advocate Supervisor Brittney Shonk and learn how you can become a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate.