CASA Superhero Run

September 26 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

$15

Join us for the third annual CASA Superhero Run!

Your participation in the run benefits CASA of the Ninth. CASA supports local children who have suffered trauma by recruiting, training, and supporting volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates and provides the professional staff and resources they need to empower them to advocate for the most vulnerable

Course info: The 5K route includes the Crown Mountain Park loop and surrounding trails. The course is half street/half trail run so keep in mind you may be running in muddy conditions.

Schedule of the day: TBD

Other pertinent info: Costumes are encouraged, but not required! The race will be held rain or shine so please dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

Volunteering: We will be looking for volunteers to sign up in the coming months.

Details

Date:
September 26
Time:
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Cost:
$15

Venue

Crown Mountain Park
501 Eagle County Dr.
El Jebel, CO 81623
Phone:
970-987-4332
Website:
https://www.active.com/el-jebel-co/running/distance-running-races/casa-superhero-run-2019

Organizer

CASA of the Ninth
Phone:
(970)987-4332
Email:
casaoftheninth@gmail.org or christy@casaoftheninth.org
Website:
http://casaoftheninth.org/
