Join us for the third annual CASA Superhero Run!

Your participation in the run benefits CASA of the Ninth. CASA supports local children who have suffered trauma by recruiting, training, and supporting volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates and provides the professional staff and resources they need to empower them to advocate for the most vulnerable

Course info: The 5K route includes the Crown Mountain Park loop and surrounding trails. The course is half street/half trail run so keep in mind you may be running in muddy conditions.

Schedule of the day: TBD

Other pertinent info: Costumes are encouraged, but not required! The race will be held rain or shine so please dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

Volunteering: We will be looking for volunteers to sign up in the coming months.