Children’s Music Class
January 7, 2022 @ 10:30 am - January 28, 2022 @ 11:00 am
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every 4 weeks that begins at 10:30 am on Friday, repeating indefinitely
Rebecca Trehy will join us for a Children’s music class! The class is 30 minutes of fun and interactive music time with your child. There will be singing, dancing and of course musical instruments! This class is geared towards children between 8 months and 5 years of age. This program will now be held in our community room. Masks are required for all patrons 2 and older and distancing is recommended.