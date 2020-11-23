Chinook Fund Giving Project Information Session

Take meaningful action now and help fuel grassroots social change in our state! Chinook Fund is seeking new members across Colorado to join our online community leadership program, The Giving Project. As the coronavirus crisis threatens the most vulnerable among us, you can support frontline communities working for justice and repair.

Join us for a digital Information Session to learn how you can activate your values for social change and build your skills in fundraising, grantmaking, and community building. Find out how you can deepen your volunteering and giving to better serve our collective good. Chinook Fund is seeking 25 diverse members for our Spring 2021 Online Giving Project. Over the course of six months, members will learn about race, class, and power in society, fundraise, and grant money to grassroots social justice organizations across the state. You will learn about social justice philanthropy while taking meaningful action. No prior experience is necessary—just a passion for change!

To RSVP, get the meeting login, and learn more, visit https://chinookfund.org/givingproject/