Cirque d’Sopris is a beautiful, joyous celebration of everything that makes Carbondale the special place it is. Art, dance, music, theatre, and martial arts come together for an amazing night of entertainment. The show will feature dance performances by the Youth Dance Lab and The Moving Joint, aerial silks by the students of Sopris Soarers, martial arts by the students of Rising Crane, and fashion designs by local young designers!

Come see what all the fuss is about on February 21st and 22nd, at The Third Street Center in Carbondale.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth and will be available at the door but advanced purchase is recommended.