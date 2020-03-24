Citizenship Exam Preparation

This series follows lesson plans provided to educators by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service to prepare students for the U.S. citizenship civics exam. Lessons include content on American Government, American History, and Integrated Civics covered in the Civics Handouts with interactive games and student-centered activities. Each week will have a different focus, topics are listed below.

3/3 Abraham Lincoln

3/10 Civil War/U.S. Wars in the 1800s

3/17 U.S. History Since 1900

3/24 Equality and Freedom/ Your Government and You

3/31 Legislative Branch