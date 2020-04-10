Clase De Ingles

La biblioteca de Basalt en colaboración con Valley Settlement ofrecen clases de ingles. En comunidad, estudiantes pondrán metas con la maestra usadas como lecciones. Aprenderemos vocabulario a través de la lectura y juegos. Practicamos gramática con verbos cotidianos y conversaciones en base a tu trabajo, con tus hijos o con sus maestros. Para registrarte llama a Ingrid con el Valley Settlement al 970-230-2767 o con Berenice en la biblioteca de Basalt (970) 927-4311 ext 1002.

The Basalt Regional Library in collaboration with the Valley Settlement Project will be offering English classes. In a collaborative manner, students will set goals with the teacher which will be used as the lesson plan for the class. We will learn vocabulary by reading and through games. We will practice grammatically correct verbs used in everyday life and model conversions based on your employment, your children, and their teachers. To register please call Ingrid at Valley Settlement (970) 230-2767 or Berenice at the Basalt Library (970) 927-4311 ext 1002.