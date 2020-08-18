Clay in the Yard @ CCC

Last month, Clay in the Yard was a big hit, so we decided to bring it back for the next few months! Join us on Saturday, August 22nd, 10 am – 5 pm at Carbondale Clay Center for a ceramic sale featuring local artists under the big white tent and our new summertime retail space in the Artstream Nomadic Gallery on the CCC lawn. This edition of Clay in the Yard will feature ceramic art from Boo + Finni, Giana Grossman, Matt Eames, Savanna LaBauve, & Sandie Gardner.

This will also be the final day to check out Jennifer Arnold’s Remember Me exhibition!