Clay in the Yard & Raku Firing

Join us on Sunday, Sept 27th, 10 am – 4 pm at Carbondale Clay Center for a ceramic sale featuring local artists under the big white tent and our summertime retail space in the Artstream Nomadic Gallery on the CCC lawn. This edition of Clay in the Yard will feature ceramic art from Anne Goldberg, Stuart Gair, Steven Colby, Ishara Sweeney, and more!

BONUS: Our Raku Workshop will be taking place at the same time! We will have a viewing area for anyone who would like to check out the raku process. It’ll be exciting to watch the workshop participants load, fire, and unload the kiln. Firings will take place in the afternoon.