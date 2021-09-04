Clay National XV: The Narrative Figure Exhibition
September 4 @ 10:00 am - September 25 @ 5:00 pm
An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, repeating until September 25, 2021
One event on September 3, 2021 at 6:00 pm
Carbondale Clay National XV is a national exhibition of ceramic art held annually at the Carbondale Clay Center Gallery. The exhibition will be on display from September 4th – 25th, with an opening reception on First Friday, September 3rd from 6-8pm.
💥Vote for People’s Choice! 💥
details coming soon on our website
Invited Artists: Roberto Lugo, Mac McCusker, Keith Smith, Paul Wandless
Juried Selection: Soojin Choi, Sean Clute, Heather Kaplan, Bianca Loscocco, Angel Luna, Katelyn Odenheimer, Katy Ostronic, Derek Reeverts, Patricia Shaw
“Ceramics is a prime medium that artists use to “tell a story”. Carbondale Clay National XV: The Narrative Figure juried exhibition is a broad conversation on the issues of our modern age involving society, politics, environment, religion, class, sexuality, gender, poverty or war,” says jurors Kyle & Kelly Phelps. “We are looking to openly represent individual expression through this variety of topics amongst contemporary figurative ceramics.”
Find out more about the artists and jurors at www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10am- 5pm.