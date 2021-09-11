Clay National XV: The Narrative Figure Exhibition

Carbondale Clay National XV is a national exhibition of ceramic art held annually at the Carbondale Clay Center Gallery. The exhibition will be on display from September 4th – 25th, with an opening reception on First Friday, September 3rd from 6-8pm.

💥Vote for People’s Choice! 💥

details coming soon on our website

Invited Artists: Roberto Lugo, Mac McCusker, Keith Smith, Paul Wandless

Juried Selection: Soojin Choi, Sean Clute, Heather Kaplan, Bianca Loscocco, Angel Luna, Katelyn Odenheimer, Katy Ostronic, Derek Reeverts, Patricia Shaw

“Ceramics is a prime medium that artists use to “tell a story”. Carbondale Clay National XV: The Narrative Figure juried exhibition is a broad conversation on the issues of our modern age involving society, politics, environment, religion, class, sexuality, gender, poverty or war,” says jurors Kyle & Kelly Phelps. “We are looking to openly represent individual expression through this variety of topics amongst contemporary figurative ceramics.”

Find out more about the artists and jurors at www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10am- 5pm.