Climbing Mt. Kenya & Kilimanjaro Slide Show

January 14, 2020 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Join us for a slide show presented by Colorado Mountain Club member Dirk Summers about his recent climbing trip of the two highest mountains in Africa: Mt. Kenya and Mt. Kilimanjaro. Dirk took the standard route up to Nelion (Mt. Kenya subpeak), then did the technically challenging route over the Gate of the Mists to Batian (true summit). On Kilimanjaro, he ascended the peak via the Western Breach, the most dangerous and challenging route on the mountain. The show will be held at the Carbondale Public Library Community Room and will begin at 6:30 PM.

Details

Date:
January 14, 2020
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.cmc.org/Calendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=49148

Organizer

Colorado Mountain Club
Phone:
303-279-3080
Email:
brinkmessick@cmc.org
Website:
www.cmc.org

Venue

Carbondale Library
320 Sopris Avenue
Carbondale, Colorado 81623 + Google Map
