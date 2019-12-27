Climbing Mt. Kenya & Kilimanjaro Slide Show

Join us for a slide show presented by Colorado Mountain Club member Dirk Summers about his recent climbing trip of the two highest mountains in Africa: Mt. Kenya and Mt. Kilimanjaro. Dirk took the standard route up to Nelion (Mt. Kenya subpeak), then did the technically challenging route over the Gate of the Mists to Batian (true summit). On Kilimanjaro, he ascended the peak via the Western Breach, the most dangerous and challenging route on the mountain. The show will be held at the Carbondale Public Library Community Room and will begin at 6:30 PM.