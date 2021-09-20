Carbondale's community connector

CMC Field House Membership Drive and Open House

September 22 @ 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Fall into fitness and save on memberships at CMC Spring Valley’s Outdoor Leadership Center & Field House event on Wednesday, September 22, 3PM – 7PM. Enjoy free access to the two-level fitness facility, get a 25% discount when purchasing memberships in person during the event, or save 15% off memberships purchased online from September 20 to 24.

The Outdoor Leadership Center & Field House is located at the Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus featuring weight and multipurpose rooms, a 38 ft. climbing wall, running track, restrooms, showers, lockers, a cardio balcony with breathtaking views of Mount Sopris and the valley, and more!

For more information and membership rates, please visit: coloradomtn.edu/field-house

Organizer

Colorado Mountain College
Phone:
970-945-8691
Website:
coloradomtn.edu

Venue

Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley
3000 Co Rd 114
Glenwood Springs, 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 945-7481
Website:
https://coloradomtn.edu/

