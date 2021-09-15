College Essay Workshop

It’s that time of year! Writing your college essays doesn’t need to feel stressful or scary. Join this interactive FREE workshop to get ideas and insider tips on what college admissions officers are looking for. We’ll start things off with the two greatest brainstorming exercises ever, discuss some amazing example essays, and then get you started on writing your own unforgettable personal statement. Workshop participants will even be entered in drawing for a chance to win a $25 Amazon Gift Card! Pizza will be provided.

REGISTRATION IS REQURED – current high school seniors will be given priority. Junior students are welcome to register and may fill any remaining spots. Register by September 28th at bit.ly/BRLcollegeessay.

Erika Germer has more than a decade of experience in college admissions counseling and is especially excited to work with first gen students. Erika majored in journalism and political science, and then earned her Masters in Public Policy from Georgetown University. She received her Certification in College Admissions Counseling from UCLA. She and her husband recently moved to Basalt from Asheville, North Carolina.