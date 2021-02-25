Colorado’s Record-setting 2020 Fire Season in the Context of the Past 6,000 Years

Colorado’s record-setting 2020 fire season exemplified a decades-long trend of increasing fire activity across the West, well-correlated with climate change and increasingly paired with devastating human impacts. In this presentation, I will help make sense of such extreme events by drawing on the long-term perspective gained from paleoecological records of climate, fire, and forest history in Colorado subalpine forests spanning the past 6,000 years. Paired with contemporary observations and fire ecology, we will learn what aspects of ongoing change in subalpine forests are “business as usual,” what aspects are unprecedented, and what we can anticipate as forests continue to adjust to a rapidly warming world.

Speaker: Phil Higuera is an associate professor at the University of Montana, where he directs the PaleoEcology and Fire Ecology Lab and teaches courses in fire and disturbance ecology.

This virtual event is free and open to the public; pre-registration using the link is required to receive virtual links. ACES and Wilderness Workshop plan to live-stream each presentation over Facebook, but strongly encourage pre-registration to ensure participation.

Presentations will be held live over Zoom for the first 100 people to log in – If you log in after, you’ll be directed to the ACES Facebook page to watch on Facebook Live!

This video will be archived with a Spanish translation for free viewing on ACES’ and Wilderness Workshop’s websites and YouTube channels.