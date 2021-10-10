Comedian Dave Hill

Dave Hill is a comedian, writer, actor, and musician originally from Cleveland but now living in New York City. He has appeared on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5eva, Joe Pera Talks with You, Inside Amy Schumer, @midnight, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Tick, and The Jim Gaffigan Show among other programs. And he plays a Devo-obsessed weed dealer in the new film Drunk Bus starring Ozark’s Charlie Tahan and Will Forte. Dave has also starred in his own TV series, The King of Miami, on the MOJO Network, which was cancelled even though Dave really liked it.

Dave is a regular contributor to public radio’s This American Life and Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly Prairie Home Companion) and also hosted his own radio show, The Goddamn Dave Hill Show, on WFMU in Jersey City, New Jersey for five years. Dave also hosts the podcast The Dave Hill Goodtime Hour and is the resident heavy metal expert on Malcolm Gladwell and Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast.

Dave performs live comedy in theaters, prisons, and basements all over the world and even opened for Snoop Dogg once, which was awesome.

Dave also plays guitar and sings in his own rock band, Valley Lodge, whose song “Go” is the theme song for HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in addition to fronting Painted Doll with death metal legend Chris Reifert (Autopsy, Death). He is also the founding member of Witch Taint, most extremely extreme Norwegian Black Metal band from Gary, Indiana ever probably (go to www.theblackmetaldialogues.com for more info).

Dave has written for The New York Times, The Paris Review, Salon, GQ, McSweeney’s, The New York Observer, The Cleveland Plain Dealer, and Guitar World, among other publications, and is author of three books, Parking the Moose (2019 Doubleday Canada/Penguin Random House), Dave Hill Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (2016 Blue Rider Press, and Tasteful Nudes (2012 St. Martin’s Press). He also smells really great you can ask anyone.