Community Constellation: Healing with the Ancestors
September 26 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm$65.00
Trauma is always multi-generational. We pass on what hasn’t been healed.
Even a few years ago no one talked about trauma, but when we don’t talk about it, it becomes normalized. Research is showing epigenetic effects of intergenerational trauma is passed down through our lineage. Studies also show that your genetics are not your destiny. In a Constellation there is opportunity for us to make conscious the wounds of the past. We work to identify these echos from the past, to repair long standing issues and release entanglements.
There has never been a more crucial time than now to do this important work.
Details at http://www.carolshure.com
Participant Fee: $65; For information on Focus Client Fee contact Carol at communityconstellation@gmail.com