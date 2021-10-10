Community Constellation: Healing with the Ancestor’s
October 24 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm$65.00
This day-long workshop offers the opportunity to experience the practice of Family Constellation and an opportunity for us to resolve systemic issues, release the emotional charge in the family system, break free from the blocks and burdens that keep us stuck and see ourselves without judgement.
Our group is a safe space where deep, deep work is done. It is a place of non-judgement and maintaining confidentiality and respect of each other’s privacy is of the utmost importance.