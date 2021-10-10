Carbondale's community connector

Community Constellation: Healing with the Ancestor’s

October 24 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

$65.00

This day-long workshop offers the opportunity to experience the practice of Family Constellation and an opportunity for us to resolve systemic issues, release the emotional charge in the family system, break free from the blocks and burdens that keep us stuck and see ourselves without judgement.
Our group is a safe space where deep, deep work is done. It is a place of non-judgement and maintaining confidentiality and respect of each other’s privacy is of the utmost importance.

October 24
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
$65.00
http://www.carolshure.com

The Center for Human Flourishing aka Davi Nikent
Carol Shure

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net

