Community Constellation: Healing with the Ancestors

We all carry a broad spectrum of attachment injuries, systemic trauma. Collective trauma influences us all in ways, way beyond our awareness.

Unresolved ancestral energy is behind so many of the issues and condition’s that we all experience.

Through Systemic Constellation we access a wider field of knowing and seeing, and are given the opportunity to release barriers to happiness, health and well-being. A constellation creates a living map of a personal, family or other relational issues and provides new perspective on complex or enduring challenges.

Please join us in COMMUNITY CONSTELLATION SUNDAY AUGUST 1, 2021 @ Third Street Center. 1:00-4:00.

pre-register is necessary for this event

Questions or to Please pre-register contact Carol

communityconstellation@gmail.com

There are 2-3 focus client spot for this event. You must pre-register.