Community Constellation Workshop — Healing with the Ancestors facilitated by Carol Shure

Are you aware of how the past influence’s the present?

In every family system there is a transmission of generational trauma — an unconscious accumulation of stories, feelings, unresolved issues and patterns in which we see ourselves, our families and the world.

Just as we inherit our physical traits, we also inherit these unconscious and unspoken emotional patterns that can come up and interrupt our lives — manifesting as pain, addiction, illness and relationship difficulties.

The Constellation process is a powerful adjunct to our health and well being. It is possible to establish a more conscious relationship with our ancestry, heal the wounds of the past and remove the blocks that prevent the full expression of our intentions and potential. With our healing we can also directly influence future generations to live healthier, happier, more fulfilled lives.

