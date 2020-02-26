Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Community Conversations: Bobby LeFebre, Colorado’s Poet Laureate

April 13 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Colorado’s Poet Laureate is coming to Basalt to celebrate National Poetry Month. We are honored to have Bobby LeFebre visit our Library during his tenure as state poet.

Bobby LeFebre is an award-winning writer, performer, and cultural worker from Denver, Colorado. He is a two-time Grand Slam Champion, a National Poetry Slam Finalist, an Individual World Poetry Slam Finalist, and a two-time TEDx speaker. LeFebre has performed at hundreds of cultural events, social actions, detention centers, conferences, and colleges and universities across the United States and abroad.

Details

April 13
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Free
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org
