Community Food Drive at Sopris Lodge at Carbondale

This holiday season, Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, a new retirement community in the Roaring Fork Valley, will partner with local nonprofit LIFT-UP to host a community food drive benefiting individuals and families in the area.

The public is invited to bring donations of non-perishable food items to the Sopris Lodge campus, located at 295 Rio Grande Avenue, during the week of December 13-17. Donations will be accepted daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in holiday-wrapped collection boxes located at the community’s main entrance.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with LIFT-UP this holiday season to collect donations for those in our community struggling with food insecurity,” said Sopris Lodge Community Relations Director Molly DeMarr. “We’re grateful to all our residents, families and team members, as well as local community members, who plan to give this year.”

About Sopris Lodge at Carbondale

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is a Colorado-based retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care residences in the Roaring Fork Valley. Set in the picturesque Rocky Mountain town of Carbondale and nestled between the historic destinations of Aspen and Glenwood Springs, Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is managed by WellAge Senior Living, a respected senior care management company.