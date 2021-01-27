Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Complexities: From Surface to Form Exhibition

February 6 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, repeating until March 27, 2021

Complexities: From Surface to Form is a group exhibition that celebrates national ceramic artists who are exploring clay through the lens of complex decoration and forms. This exhibition will be on display at the CCC Gallery from February 6th through March 27th and available on CCC’s New Online Shop. Participating artists include Mark Arnold, Ashley Bevington, Naomi Clement, Matt Mitros, & Chris Pickett.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
February 6
Time:
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery

Organizer

Carbondale Clay Center
Phone:
9709632529
Email:
info@carbondaleclay.org
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Venue

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2529
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Related Events

▲Top
Close