Container Gardening is a fun way to grow plants in a small area adding color and texture to your house, porch, yard, patio, etc. This presentation by Master Gardener Debbie Martin will cover the why, where, what, how and planning for growing plants in containers. We’ll explore potting soils and types of containers discussing the pros and cons of each type. We’ll also discuss the care and feeding of your plants as well as which plants do well in containers. Please feel free to ask lots of questions. email info@valleyseniormatters for registration.