Conveying and Elevating Indigenous Wisdom

December 16 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Streaming of a panel dialogue on Indigenous Wisdom – from Humanity Rising Day 381 program hosted by Jim Garrison of Ubiquity University with guests Milt Markewitz, Apela Colorao, Connie Buffalo, Lewis Cardinal and Natajo Weaselhead.
Explore how the wisdom of the indigenous heart/mind may well be the way out of our global dilemma of self-destruction.
“To educate a person in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.” – Theodore Roosevelt
A dialogue about humans learning what is most important in life and living that way. If you add an “e” to the word “human” you get the word “Humane!” Being humane means developing skills for thriving with each other on a vibrant planet that is awaiting our collaboration today.
Questions? E-mail info@davinikent.org

Details

Date:
December 16
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://davinikent.com/event/conveying-and-elevating-indigenous-wisdom/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing aka Davi Nikent
Phone:
970-618-2096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.davinikent.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world

