CORE Community Meeting 2021: Plugging into Climate Action with Zach Pierce

CORE presents “Community Meeting 2021: Plugging into Climate Action with Zach Pierce,” a virtual town hall with Zach Pierce, Special Advisor on Energy and Climate to Colorado Governor Polis. Pierce will start off this action-oriented program talking with CORE executive director Mona Newton about the roadmap to reducing greenhouse gases and how Colorado will achieve carbon free by 2050. The conversation will be followed with a lightning round with local climate heroes, who will have one minute each to share their innovative projects that will help reach those goals. Listeners will have an opportunity to ask the participants questions. The community meeting will be streamed live on Zoom from Basalt Regional Library from 6pm to 7pm, with Spanish translation available. Register for the link at www.aspencore.org.